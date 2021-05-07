Distinguished bioengineer Christian Metallo to join Salk as a full professor

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute welcomes bioengineer Christian Metallo, who will join the Salk faculty as a full professor in July 2021. He is currently an associate professor of bioengineering at the University of California San Diego.

“Christian is one of the leading experts in understanding how metabolism contributes to health and diseases such as cancer,” says Salk President Rusty Gage. “With his multi-disciplinary and innovative approach, Christian will be able to develop collaborations at Salk that will push forward numerous research programs.”

Every organism needs food to survive. For humans this food comes in the form of molecules like glucose, fats and amino acids, which cells must metabolize, or break down, for energy. Using tracer molecules and advanced mass spectroscopy techniques, Metallo tracks metabolic pathways that lead to diseases like cancer, obesity and eye diseases. These pathways can be targeted using therapeutic candidates or dietary manipulations to improve…

