The growing liquid biopsy field sees a unicorn entrant as Caris pulls in $830M megaround

Caris Life Sciences has pulled in another massive raise, and this time they’re reportedly one step closer to launching their IPO.

The AI-focused Caris pulled in an $830 million growth equity round, the company announced Tuesday afternoon, earning a valuation of about $7.83 billion. Tuesday’s raise also brings their total financing amount to $1.3 billion since 2018 and $1.14 billion since last October. According to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the raise, Caris expects to complete their IPO sometime within the next 12 months.

Caris’ strategy utilizes artificial intelligence to map a cancer patient’s genetic makeup and determine which kinds of treatments would be best suited for an optimal outcome. The company says their platform allows doctors to assess all 22,000 genes in both DNA and RNA to do so, utilizing whole exome sequencing, whole transcriptome sequencing and protein analysis in addition to…

