Using Ultrasound Stimulation to Reduce Inflammation in COVID-19 In-Patients

Researchers at UC San Diego School of Medicine have begun a pilot clinical trial to test the efficacy of using ultrasound to stimulate the spleen and reduce COVID-19-related inflammation, decreasing the length of hospital stays.
