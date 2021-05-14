As Codiak enters ‘next phase of growth,’ Jennifer Wheler steps into CMO role; Mark Timney lines up his second CEO opportunity after Purdue Pharma reign

Most CMOs don’t start out as art students. But after getting her bachelor’s in art history from Princeton University, Jennifer Wheler decided to go after an MD from Cornell, kicking off a decades-long career in biopharma. Her next move? Leading the team at Codiak BioSciences to deliver therapeutics using a form of cellular postal service called exosomes.

“I was captivated by the science and the potential for exosomes to have transformational impact in cancer and other disease areas,” the incoming CMO told Endpoints News via email. “Codiak has a potent combination of great science and wonderfully experienced and kind people — it doesn’t get much better.”

Jennifer Wheler

Exosomes are lipid vesicles that shuttle molecular mail between cells. A series of companies — including Codiak and Mantra Bio — is trying to understand this natural messaging system, and copy it to build couriers that can slide…

