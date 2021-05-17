At Illumina, the ‘era of the genome’ has arrived. But what role will the company play?

For Francis deSouza, the CEO of DNA sequencer manufacturer Illumina, the hardest moments of the Covid-19 pandemic are still fresh. He has, he says, been talking to his aunt, who is in her 90s and lives in a village in Goa, India, who is afraid to leave her home.

“She’s confused, and there’s a lot of misinformation out there, so it’s heartbreaking to watch her go through this and be unable to help from so far away,” deSouza said last week at the STAT Health Tech Summit. “And that story has played out so many times over the last year.”

Read the rest…

Click here to view original post