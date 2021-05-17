Commonly Used Drugs for Schizophrenia Linked to Greater Cognitive Impairment

UC San Diego researchers report that medications commonly prescribed to reduce the severity of physical and mental health symptoms associated with schizophrenia may have a cumulative effect of worsening cognitive function in patients.

