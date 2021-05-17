Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Salim Yazji as Chief Medical Officer

May 17, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Salim Yazji as Chief Medical Officer

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Salim Yazji, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer.

