Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Salim Yazji as Chief Medical Officer

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Salim Yazji, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer.
