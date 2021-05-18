Resilience Receives USD $164 Million Investment from the Government of Canada to Modernize and Expand Its Ontario Biomanufacturing Site, Improving Pandemic Preparedness

SAN DIEGO & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #Biomanufacturing–National Resilience, Inc. will receive a $164 million investment from the Canadian Government to modernize and expand its Ontario-based subsidiary.
