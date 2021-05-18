Viracta Therapeutics to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX) (Viracta), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on nanatinostat and valganciclovir for the treatment of relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-positive lymphoma on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET. The call will feature a presentation by KOLs Pierluigi Porcu, M.D. (Thomas Jefferson University) and Kristen Cunanan, Ph.D. (Stanford Medicine Quantitative Sciences Unit) who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in relapsed/refractory (R/R) EBV-positive lymphoma, and the design of NAVAL-1, a global pivotal trial for the treatment of patients with R/R EBV-positive lymphoma. Drs. Porcu and Cunanan will be available to answer questions following the presentation.

