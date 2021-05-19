Argonaut Enhances Manufacturing Capabilities with Major Investment in Lyophilization Facility Expansion

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Argonaut Manufacturing Services, a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) serving the life sciences, molecular diagnostics, and biopharma industries, announced today that it is expanding its cGMP facilities in the Greater San Diego area of Carlsbad, CA. This will bring Argonaut’s manufacturing space to over 90,000 square feet and enable Argonaut to accommodate the changing dynamics of its business and the Life Science industry.

