LA JOLLA, Calif.: LA JOLLA, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), announced that new preclinical data on its lead AOC program, AOC 1001, and key programmatic updates will be shared at a virtual investor and analyst event today. The event at 8:00am PT is titled "Engineering AOCs" and is the first in a series of investor and analyst events that the company plans to host in 2021.
Avidity Biosciences Announces Updates on the Pipeline and Platform at Virtual Investor and Analyst Event
