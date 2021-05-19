Genetic Tools Help Identify a Cellular Culprit for Type 1 Diabetes

By mapping its genetic underpinnings, researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine have identified a predictive causal role for specific cell types in type 1 diabetes, a condition that affects more than 1.6 million Americans.

