Legacies: 60 biopharma pioneers over 60 who helped birth a tech revolution in the making

Over the last couple of months, we’ve lost two of the most prominent people in biopharma. José Baselga and John Martin achieved wonderful things in their lifetimes, and richly deserved the many tributes offered after they exited from life far too early.

Their careers spanned the coming-of-age of biotech and drug hunting. And their discoveries and company-building efforts transformed therapeutic arenas, saved lives and restored hope, creating the very foundation of an industry that promises to create the next great tech revolution of mankind. They may not have been perfect, but they led by example, every day.

But there’s a whole generation of living pioneers who have been breaking new paths in R&D for decades. And we’re not going to wait to recognize at least a group of standouts who have earned recognition for a lifetime’s devotion to the field. What follows is not intended to be a comprehensive overview…

Click here to view original post