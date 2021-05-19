MEI Pharma and Kyowa Kirin Announce New Clinical Data on Zandelisib at American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting 2021

SAN DIEGO and TOKYO: SAN DIEGO and TOKYO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP), a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for cancer, and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Kirin, TSE: 4151), a global specialty pharmaceutical company that utilizes the latest biotechnology to discover and deliver novel medicines, today announced new data for zandelisib, an investigational phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta ("PI3K?") inhibitor in clinical development for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. The research and the design of a Phase 3 study will be presented in three posters at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2021 being held virtually June 4-8, 2021.

Click here to view original post