Oncternal Therapeutics Presents Updated Interim Data for Cirmtuzumab in Combination with Ibrutinib at ASCO 2021

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced updated interim clinical data, from the ongoing Phase 1/2 CIRLL (Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib targeting ROR1 for Leukemia and Lymphoma) clinical trial, that will be presented in poster form at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting. In the CIRLL study, cirmtuzumab, an investigational anti-ROR1 monoclonal antibody, is being evaluated in combination with ibrutinib in patients with MCL and CLL. The clinical trial is being conducted in collaboration with UC San Diego School of Medicine and is partially funded by the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine.
