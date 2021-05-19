Oncternal Therapeutics Presents Updated Interim Data for TK216 in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Ewing Sarcoma in an Oral Session at ASCO 2021

May 19, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Oncternal Therapeutics Presents Updated Interim Data for TK216 in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Ewing Sarcoma in an Oral Session at ASCO 2021

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced updated interim clinical data from the oral presentation on its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating TK216, an investigational, potentially first-in-class, targeted small-molecule inhibitor of the E26 transformation-specific (ETS) family of oncoproteins, in patients with relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma, to be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting.

