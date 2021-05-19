Oncternal Therapeutics Presents Updated Interim Data for TK216 in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Ewing Sarcoma in an Oral Session at ASCO 2021

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced updated interim clinical data from the oral presentation on its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating TK216, an investigational, potentially first-in-class, targeted small-molecule inhibitor of the E26 transformation-specific (ETS) family of oncoproteins, in patients with relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma, to be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting.

