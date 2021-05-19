Shoreline Biosciences Appoints Kimberly Manhard To Board Of Directors

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biotechnology company developing intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, standardized and targeted natural killer (NK) and Macrophage cellular immunotherapies derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) for cancer and other serious diseases, today announced the appointment of Kimberly Manhard as a member of the Board of Directors. Ms. Manhard has more than 25 years of experience in drug development, regulatory affairs and pharmaceutical operations, and has been instrumental in the development and approval of eight drugs across multiple therapeutic categories.

