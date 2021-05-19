The RMR Group Announces New San Diego Life Science Campus with Completion of Muse at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR) announced the completion of Muse at Torrey Pines (Muse), a redeveloped 186,000 square foot flexible and collaborative life science property. As the newest Class A life science project in Torrey Pines, this three-building campus located at 3030, 3040 and 3050 Science Park Road significantly expands leasing opportunities in the area’s thriving research and life science market. Muse is currently 85% leased, which is an important milestone for

