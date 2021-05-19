Thermo Fisher partners with UCSF to provide a one-stop shop for early biotech manufacturing

The team at Thermo Fisher Scientific wants to help beef up the manufacturing capabilities of smaller biotechs, and it’s enlisting the University of California, San Francisco to do so.

Thermo Fisher will outfit a 44,000 square-foot cell therapy center on the school’s Mission Bay campus, serving as a central location where both customers and researchers will have access to the company’s cell therapy portfolio, Thermo said.

UCSF already has the building, and it’s up to Thermo Fisher to build everything else. The buildout is not unlike one the company did in downtown Boston years ago, at an old Biogen facility. It will be run as both a traditional CDMO service, and a collaboration space for smaller biotechs in need of a proper space for manufacturing needs, with Thermo playing the role of landlord and leasing out space to emerging biotechs.

Mark Stevenson

“I think we’re all…

Click here to view original post