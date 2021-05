BioTheryX Announces $92M Series E Financing to Accelerate Development of Targeted Protein Degradation Pipeline and Technology Platform in Oncology

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — BioTheryX, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on degrading proteins to create life-saving cancer medicines, today announced a $92 million Series E financing led by Farallon Capital Management, with participation from additional new investors Avidity Partners, Deep Track Capital, Janus Henderson Investors, Lumira Ventures, Point72, Rock Springs Capital, Surveyor Capital, Tekla Capital Management, Alexandria Venture Investors and existing investors.

