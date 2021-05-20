BioTheryX collects $92M in Series E round; WuXi Biologics ups its stake in an emerging ADC player

BioTheryX is continuing to rake in investor capital, netting a fresh $92 million Series E round on Thursday.

The San Diego-based company noted it will fund at least two specific programs in its announcement: BTX-A51 and BTX-1188. The former, BioTheryX’s lead candidate, is a multi-kinase inhibitor looking at p53 protein modulation in acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome and solid tumors. BTX-A51 is currently in a Phase I trial for r/r AML.

BTX-1188, meanwhile, is what the company calls a PHM-based PROTAC and monovalent degrader. It’s in the IND-enabling phase, with goals for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

“With this financing, we are well positioned to execute our plans to bring our first molecular glue program BTX-1188 into the clinic by the end of 2021, expand our platform of molecular glues, PROTACs and monovalent degraders and progress our lead program BTX-A51 through Phase I,” CEO Robert Williamson…

