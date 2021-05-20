Cardiff Oncology to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing onvansertib to treat cancers with the greatest medical needs for new treatment options, including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer and castrate-resistant prostate cancer, today announced that Dr. Mark Erlander, chief executive officer of Cardiff Oncology, will present and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place June 1-4, 2021.

