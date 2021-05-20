Global Surgical Lights Market (2021 to 2026) – Featuring Hill-Rom Services, Stryker and Steris Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The "Surgical Lights Market – Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The surgical lights market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% to reach US$1,086.111 million in 2026 from US$734.793 million in 2019. Surgical light is a medical device used for assisting doctors and surgeons to perform surgical procedures by helping in illuminating the area where surgery is to be performed. Surgical lights are also known as operati

Click here to view original post