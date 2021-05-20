Older Adults with Functional Impairments Linked to Prescription Drug Use/Misuse

Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine found that functional impairments among adults aged 50 and older are associated with a higher risk of medical cannabis use; and prescription opioid and tranquilizer/sedative use and misuse.

