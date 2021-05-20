Older Adults with Functional Impairments Linked to Prescription Drug Use/Misuse

Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine found that functional impairments among adults aged 50 and older are associated with a higher risk of medical cannabis use; and prescription opioid and tranquilizer/sedative use and misuse.
Related Articles
UC San Diego Scientists Part of Special Package of Studies Describing Human Genome
July 29, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on UC San Diego Scientists Part of Special Package of Studies Describing Human Genome
Nature, describing the latest results from the ongoing Encyclopedia of DNA Elements project, a worldwide effort led by the NIH to understand how the human genome functions. ]]>
[…]
Immune System Sets ‘Tripwire’ to Protect against Viruses
January 28, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on Immune System Sets ‘Tripwire’ to Protect against Viruses
A new study by UC San Diego biologists has revealed insights on the intricate, adaptive mechanisms of a protective system employed by the cells of mammalian immune systems. These defenses have evolved to set a t… […]
Scientists Find First Evidence for the Higgs Boson Interaction with Muons
August 6, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on Scientists Find First Evidence for the Higgs Boson Interaction with Muons
UC San Diego’s Vivek Sharma, an expert who studies the structure of very small things, guided the discovery of the Higgs boson eight years ago. Now he and his team have made another breakthrough discovery.
… […]