WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.: WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — On Target Laboratories, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company developing fluorescent markers to target and illuminate cancer during surgery, today announced results of the 006 Study, a Phase 3, randomized, multi-center, prospective, open-label study to investigate the safety and efficacy of pafolacianine sodium injection (OTL38) for intraoperative imaging of folate receptor positive ovarian cancer.
On Target Laboratories, Inc. Announces Results of Phase 3 Trial for Pafolacianine Sodium Injection for Intraoperative Illumination of Folate Receptor Positive Ovarian Cancer
