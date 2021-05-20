Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Clinical and Biomarker Data Demonstrating Clinical Proof-of-Concept for Pelareorep-Checkpoint Inhibitor Combination in Pancreatic Cancer

SAN DIEGO, Calif. and CALGARY, AB: SAN DIEGO, Calif. and CALGARY, AB, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced clinical and biomarker data demonstrating clinical proof-of-concept for pelareorep-checkpoint inhibitor combination therapy in pancreatic cancer. The data will be featured in an upcoming electronic poster presentation at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which is taking place virtually from June 4 – 8, 2021. The newly announced data are from a phase 2 trial evaluating pelareorep in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®) in pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients who progressed after first-line treatment. Findings from the trial indicate that pelareorep and pembrolizumab synergize and show anti-cancer activity in these difficult-to-treat patients, which is mediated through the complementary immunotherapeutic effects of the two agents.

