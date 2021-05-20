SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — PetDx – The Liquid Biopsy Company for Pets™, a company dedicated to unleashing the power of genomics to improve pet health, announced today the launch of OncoK9™, a first-in-class multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test that enables veterinarians to achieve earlier detection of cancer in dogs with a simple blood draw. PetDx launches OncoK9™, a pioneering blood-based multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test for dogs

