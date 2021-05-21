CFO transition on the horizon at BioNTech as Sierk Poetting concentrates on COO duties; Centessa rides a wave of new execs after Antoine Yver’s appointment

Jens Holstein

? As its Covid-19 vaccine with Pfizer continues to inoculate millions, BioNTech is changing CFOs beginning July 1 with Jens Holstein stepping into the role previously occupied by Sierk Poetting, who will direct his full attention to his work as COO moving forward. Holstein was CFO at MorphoSys from 2011-20 and held a number of leadership roles within the Fresenius universe before that time.

Sierk Poetting

Poetting has seen BioTech turn into a household name since his tenure began in 2014, and he’s been a crucial voice on the vaccine distribution efforts, indicating some weeks ago that BioNTech has held discussions on ramping up capacity. “There is still room for improvement. But that will ultimately also depend on demand,” Poetting told Reuters in late April.

? The week after introducing Antoine Yver as…

