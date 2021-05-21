Evofem Biosciences Announces Closing of $50 Million Public Offering

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 50 million shares of its common stock and accompanying two-year warrants to purchase an aggregate of up to 50 million shares of common stock. In addition, Evofem granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 7.5 million shares of its common stock and/or accompanying warrants to purchase an aggregate of up to 7.5 million shares of its common stock, which the underwriter has partially exercised for warrants to purchase an aggregate of up to 7.5 million shares of common stock. At closing, Evofem received net proceeds from the offering of approximately $46.6 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. All of the securities in the offering were sold by Evofem.

Click here to view original post