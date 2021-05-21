Halozyme Announces Janssen Receives Two Positive CHMP Opinions for DARZALEX® (daratumumab) Subcutaneous Formulation Utilizing ENHANZE®

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced that Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. (Janssen) received two positive opinions from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommending to broaden the existing marketing authorization for the DARZALEX® (daratumumab) subcutaneous (SC) formulation, which uses ENHANZE® technology, in two new indications. One recommendation is for the use in combination with cyclophosphamide, bortezomib and dexamethasone (D-VCd), for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed systemic light chain (AL) amyloidosis. The second recommendation is for the use of daratumumab SC in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone (D-Pd) for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received one prior therapy containing a proteasome inhibitor and lenalidomide and were lenalidomide-refractory, or who have received at least two prior therapies that included lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor and have…

