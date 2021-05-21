Months after bursting into the bispecific scene out of nowhere, Janux follows the Merck hype to an IPO

Hot off of a $1 billion deal with Merck signed in December, Janux Therapeutics has been on a tear with virtually back-to-back financing rounds. Now, it’s ready for Wall Street.

Janux filed an IPO with the SEC Wednesday with a $100 million proposed offering, though that number has become a placeholder for biotechs in the last 16 months who often go on to raise much more.

David Campbell

December’s deal left Janux eligible for up to $500.5 million in upfront and milestone payments earmarked for each of two targets selected by Merck. Talks of the deal had started in person the January before the pandemic, and finalized as the Janux programs evolved, CEO David Campbell told Endpoints News in an interview.

But according to its S-1, Merck paid just $8 million upfront in connection to the first target, and will pay another $8 million…

Click here to view original post