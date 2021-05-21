Regulus Therapeutics Announces Incremental Update of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD) Program

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today announced an incremental update from the first cohort of patients with ADPKD in its ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial of RGLS4326. The study is evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics, and effects on pharmacodynamic biomarkers of multiple doses of RGLS4326 in patients with ADPKD.

