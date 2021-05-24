INmune Bio, Inc. to Participate in Alzheimer Disease Panel Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on May 26th, 2021

LA JOLLA, Calif, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the, “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, announced today that RJ Tesi, MD, chief executive officer, has been invited to present at Alzheimer Disease Panel, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Wednesday May 26th, 2021.

Click here to view original post