INmune Bio, Inc. to Participate in Alzheimer Disease Panel Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on May 26th, 2021

May 24, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on INmune Bio, Inc. to Participate in Alzheimer Disease Panel Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on May 26th, 2021

LA JOLLA, Calif, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the, “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, announced today that RJ Tesi, MD, chief executive officer, has been invited to present at Alzheimer Disease Panel, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Wednesday May 26th, 2021.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

INmune Bio Co-Founder and CEO Presents at 17th Annual Congress of International Drug Discovery Science & Technology 2019

July 26, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on INmune Bio Co-Founder and CEO Presents at 17th Annual Congress of International Drug Discovery Science & Technology 2019

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB), an immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient?s innate immune system to fight disease, today announced that C.J. Barnum, Director o… […]

No Picture
News

INmune Bio, Inc. Presents Preliminary Phase I Data at 21st International Conference on Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery

October 5, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on INmune Bio, Inc. Presents Preliminary Phase I Data at 21st International Conference on Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, today announce… […]