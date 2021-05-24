INmune Bio, Inc. to Participate in Alzheimer Disease Panel Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on May 26th, 2021

LA JOLLA, Calif, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the, “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, announced today that RJ Tesi, MD, chief executive officer, has been invited to present at Alzheimer Disease Panel, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Wednesday May 26th, 2021.
Related Articles
INmune Bio Co-Founder and CEO Presents at 17th Annual Congress of International Drug Discovery Science & Technology 2019
LA JOLLA, Calif., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB), an immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient?s innate immune system to fight disease, today announced that C.J. Barnum, Director o… […]
INmune Bio, Inc. Presents Preliminary Phase I Data at 21st International Conference on Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery
LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, today announce… […]
INmune Bio Co-Founder and CEO Presents at Maxim Group?s Conference on Alzheimer?s Disease
LA JOLLA, Calif., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INmune Bio, Inc.?(NASDAQ: INMB), an immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient?s innate immune system to fight disease, announced that R.J. Tesi, M.D., the company?… […]