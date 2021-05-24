Stemedica Signs License Agreement with Pulthera, LLC for all Respiratory Indications including those related to COVID-19

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc. ("Stemedica"), a San Diego-based biotech company specializing in the manufacture of clinical grade stem cells, announced today that it has signed a Licensing Agreement with Pulthera, LLC for the rights to use, distribute and sell its mesenchymal stem cell technologies in the treatment of COVID-19 and additional pulmonary conditions. The agreement was confirmed today by Roger Howe PhD, Chairman and CEO of Stemedica. "We are pleased to announce this licensing agreement with Pulthera. Their team’s clinical, fundraising and business development experience will help Stemedica advance our best-in-class stem cell technology to treat those with medical conditions resulting from COVID-19 or other pulmonary indications targeted by Pulthera."

Click here to view original post