May 25, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on First Clinical Trial to Assess Alzheimer’s Gene Therapy Receives $5 Million

The National Institute on Aging has awarded $5 million grant to researchers at UC San Diego School of Medicine to conduct a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of a gene therapy for treating Alzheimer’s disease or Mild Cognitive Impairment.

