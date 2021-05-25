First Clinical Trial to Assess Alzheimer’s Gene Therapy Receives $5 Million

The National Institute on Aging has awarded $5 million grant to researchers at UC San Diego School of Medicine to conduct a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of a gene therapy for treating Alzheimer’s disease or Mild Cognitive Impairment.
