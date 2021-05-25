Heron Therapeutics Announces $150 Million Convertible Debt Financing

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX) ("Heron") today announced that it has sold $150 million of senior unsecured convertible promissory notes (the "Notes") in a private placement transaction. The Notes are convertible into shares of Heron common stock at a conversion price of $15.276 per share, which represents a 13% premium over the most recent closing price of Heron’s common stock. Proceeds from the sale of the Notes will be used for the commercial launch of ZYNRELEFTM (bupivacaine and meloxicam) extended-release solution, as well as for general working capital.

Click here to view original post