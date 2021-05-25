Heron Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, today announced that Barry Quart, Pharm.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Heron Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11:00 am PT/2:00 pm ET.

Click here to view original post