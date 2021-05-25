Illuminare-1, A Novel Nerve Visualization Investigational Fluorophore, Granted Fast Track Designation by U.S. FDA

NEW YORK: NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Illuminare Biotechnologies, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced that its novel nerve imaging agent, Illuminare-1, has been granted Fast Track Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Illuminare-1 is a small molecule, myelin binding agent, the company is developing as a surgical adjunct to improve the visualization and delineation of critical nerve structures intra-operatively. The ability to locate and delineate nerves in real time during surgical procedures may avoid serious, and potentially permanent, unintended nerve injury. The first human clinical trial of Illuminare-1 is scheduled to begin in 2Q 2021 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) in patients undergoing robot-assisted radical prostatectomy.

