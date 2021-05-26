Amerlux Launches Groundbreaking UV-Free, White Antimicrobial Lighting Solutions

OAKLAND, N.J.: OAKLAND, N.J., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Amerlux, an award-winning design-and-manufacture lighting company, launched today an innovative, UV-free lighting solution that kills viruses, bacteria and other microbes on surfaces while providing crisp, white, comfortable illumination and meeting international standards for continual and unrestricted use around people. ActiveClean™ combines Amerlux’s commercial-grade LED lighting engineering with the UV-free, antimicrobial lighting technologies of Vyv, a leading health tech company that recently announced independent testing that demonstrates its 405-nanometer (nm) lighting capabilities are effective against non-enveloped viruses, which are the most difficult to kill.*

