AXIM® Biotechnologies Completes Pre-Clinical Drug Studies on SPX-1009 Compound Proving Suppression of Melanoma Cells

May 26, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on AXIM® Biotechnologies Completes Pre-Clinical Drug Studies on SPX-1009 Compound Proving Suppression of Melanoma Cells

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today that it has completed pre-clinical drug studies on its patent pending compound SPX-1009, demonstrating the suppression of malignant metastatic melanoma cells. The independent research was completed by Dr. Douglas Lake’s laboratory at Arizona State University.

