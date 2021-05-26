Equillium to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, announced today that it will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place June 1 – 4, 2021.
