Kintara Therapeutics Provides Positive Site Activation Update on GCAR Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial for Glioblastoma

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) ("Kintara" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced that the VAL-083 treatment arm in the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) registrational Phase 2/3 clinical trial for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) has been activated in 15 U.S. sites as of May 14, 2021. The trial, titled GBM AGILE (Glioblastoma Adaptive Global Innovative Learning Environment), is a patient-centered, adaptive platform trial for registration evaluating multiple therapies for patients with newly-diagnosed and recurrent GBM. Since January 2021, GCAR has accelerated the pace of clinical site activation with increased awareness in the medical community of Kintara’s arm of the study. GCAR plans to enroll 150-200 patients in the Kintara arm of the study at 30 sites in the U.S. and Canada with potential to increase this total to 40…

Click here to view original post