Sustainable method to 3D print steel wins big at Triton Innovation Challenge

May 26, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Sustainable method to 3D print steel wins big at Triton Innovation Challenge

A startup developing a 3D printing technique that can manufacture steel cheaper than existing methods, with no carbon emissions and minimal wasted scrap metal, earned the $7,000 Grand Prize at the Triton Innovation Challenge.

