Tim Lu is ready to take his AI-focused biotech to the next level with first big fundraising round

Tim Lu

Famous MIT researcher Tim Lu took the wraps off a transpacific biotech he’d launched a little over three years ago with his brother Jeffrey with a $10 million seed round, attempting to use machine learning to develop new small molecule drugs. Now, the company is ready to take its next step.

Engine Biosciences unveiled its first major VC round with a $43 million Series A, the biotech announced Wednesday morning. Over the last three years, the company has worked to establish its platform, Jeffrey Lu — who is Engine’s CEO — told Endpoints News, and recently nominated two targets for their internal pipeline.

With the new funds, Lu expects Engine has enough runway to get its lead program into its first clinical trial by 2023.

Back in 2018, the Lu brothers were part of a wave of biotechs that set the field abuzz,…

