Under-the-radar NiKang Therapeutics bursts onto the scene with $200M Series C from investors that screams IPO

A secretive biotech out of Wilmington, DE, closed a massive, nine-figure Series C on Wednesday, and it comes from an investor syndicate that is highly indicative of IPO preparations.

NiKang Therapeutics secured $200 million in its latest funding round, the company announced, bringing blue-chip investors such as RA Capital Management, Perceptive, Cormorant Asset Management and Ecor1 into the fold. The round comes about a month and a half after NiKang appointed a new chief financial officer in Kelsey Chen, formerly a managing director at Cormorant.

Little is known about the Delaware biotech as NiKang’s website offers only a brief summary of its small molecule R&D efforts into oncology spaces. They’ve dropped clues about their workings through a series of press releases over the last year, however, pointing to an effort from former Incyte exec Zhenhai Gao, who co-founded NiKang back in 2017 and now serves as CEO.

April 2020 marked…

