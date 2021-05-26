ViaCyte to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ViaCyte, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company focused on developing cell therapies that provide a functional cure for patients with diabetes, announced today that Michael Yang, President & CEO, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Company’s News & Events page accessible here: https://viacyte.com/news-events/. A replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

