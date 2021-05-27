eFFECTOR Therapeutics and Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. Announce Merger Agreement to Create Publicly Listed, Next-Generation Oncology Company Developing New Class of Cancer Therapies

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (eFFECTOR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of selective translation regulation inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer, and Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LWAC), a blank-check company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses, today announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, anticipated to occur in the third quarter of 2021, the combined company will be named eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. and will be led by Steve Worland, Ph.D., president and CEO. The combined company’s common stock is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “EFTR”.

