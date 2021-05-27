Noted Researcher and Scientific Leader Jack E. Dixon Retires

May 27, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Noted Researcher and Scientific Leader Jack E. Dixon Retires

Jack E. Dixon, whose distinguished and varied 48-year career ranged from helping reveal how cells communicate to becoming a renowned scientific leader at UC San Diego School of Medicine and Howard Hughes Medical Institute, is retiring.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles