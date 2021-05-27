OncoSec to Present at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

May 27, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on OncoSec to Present at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO: PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) (the "Company" or "OncoSec") today announced that management will present a company overview at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference being held virtually Monday, June 21st – Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021. Raymond James Human Health Innovation Virtual ConferenceDate: Monday, June 21st Time: 12:00pm ET For those not attending the conference, a replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days in the "Events & Presentations" section of OncoSec’s website at https://ir.oncosec.com/events-presentations.
Click here to view original post