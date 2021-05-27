OncoSec to Present at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO: PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) (the "Company" or "OncoSec") today announced that management will present a company overview at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference being held virtually Monday, June 21st – Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021. Raymond James Human Health Innovation Virtual ConferenceDate: Monday, June 21st Time: 12:00pm ET For those not attending the conference, a replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days in the "Events & Presentations" section of OncoSec’s website at https://ir.oncosec.com/events-presentations.

