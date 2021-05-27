Synbal, in collaboration with The La Jolla Institute for Immunology, is awarded a NIH-SBIR grant to develop and characterize a three gene humanized mouse model for Covid-19 research

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Synbal, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company specializing in the development of genetically complex, humanized mouse models for research announced today that they have received a SBIR grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop a novel, humanized mouse model for Covid-19 therapeutics research. Synbal is partnering with La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) to fully characterize the model that will then be made available in early 2022 to the research community to accelerate the development of new therapeutics that can be used to treat this devastating pandemic.

Click here to view original post